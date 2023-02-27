CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – We are expecting snow starting on Monday, and continuing into Tuesday.

Winter storms can bring freezing temperatures, sleet, and heavy snowfall. With snow expected to begin Monday evening in western Massachusetts, there are ways to stay safe and prepare for the wintery mix.

With accumulating snow in the forecast, the weather is causing concern. The American Red Cross says to stay warm and gather emergency supplies. According to the Red Cross, stay indoors to stay warm and prevent frostbite.

Make sure your home is properly heated with insulation, caulking, and weather stripping. Consider an indoor thermometer to monitor indoor temperatures and make a plan on where to go if your home becomes too cold.

Another way to stay prepared for a winter storm is to gather emergency supplies because stores may be closed during the storm. Consider stocking your vehicle with supplies and make sure you have a shovel on hand.