CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – As we expect remnants of Nicole to impact the Northeast as early as Friday, homeowners can take preventative measures to reduce damage when a storm hits.
According to the National Weather Service:
- You can prepare your home by keeping trees and branches trimmed near your house.
- Secure loose objects close windows and doors, and move any valuable objects inside or under a sturdy structure.
- Make sure to check and clear your gutters of any debris and downspouts are draining away from your home.
- Don’t forget to stay up to date on your home insurance policy in the event your home is damaged.
The U.S. Department of Homeland Security recommends people should have a weather emergency kit stocked. The kit should have all of your basics needs, such as a gallon of water for each person, a three day supply of food, first aid kit, medication, flashlights, batteries, cellphone chargers and more.