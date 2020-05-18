Breaking News
Woman taken to hospital after found with gunshot wound in Springfield
Watch Live
3PM: The latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak utilizing our newsrooms across the country

HOW TO: Prepare your home for windstorms

Weather News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Tree on home in Holyoke after Friday night’s storm. (22News viewer)

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Severe thunderstorms Friday night serve as a reminder to prepare your home for future windstorms.

Severe thunderstorms packed with 60 mile-per-hour wind gusts swept through western Massachusetts Friday night. By Saturday morning, many local residents woke up to trees scattered across their yards, and for some, on their houses. 

The wind even ripped the roof off of an apartment building in Holyoke. This is not the first time, nor the last time, this has happened. 

In July of last year, a thunderstorm microburst caused tornado-like damage in Longmeadow. Huge trees fell and smashed into homes.

There are a few steps to take to reduce your risk of damage from an incoming wind storm. 

Ahead of a forecasted storm, start with picking up belongings around the yard that could become projectiles as winds gust. 

That includes lawn furniture, gardening tools, grills, sport equipment, toys and bicycles. Check your trees for any loose branches or limbs. Allstate insurance recommends inspecting your roof for damaged shingles, debris and bare spots. Also make sure the weather stripping on your windows and doors is in good condition. 

If an incoming storm is forecast to be particularly strong, make sure to document the high-value items in your house for your insurance company, as well as any recent renovations.

  • ReportIt
  • Photo: Reportit
  • ReportIt: Amherst
  • ReportIt: Amherst
  • ReportIt: Chicopee
  • ReportIt
  • ReportIt
  • ReportIt
  • ReportIt
  • ReportIt
  • ReportIt
  • Photo: ReportIt Holyoke, MA
  • Photo: ReportIt Holyoke, MA
  • Photo: ReportIt Holyoke, MA
  • Photo: ReportIt Holyoke, MA
  • Photo: ReportIt Northfield, MA
  • Photo: ReportIt Northfield, MA
  • Photo: ReportIt Northfield, MA
  • Photo: ReportIt
  • Photo: ReportIt Ware, MA
  • Photo: ReportIt Belchertown, MA
  • Photo: ReportIt Lowell, MA
  • Photo: ReportIt Lowell, MA

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Weather Maps

7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Daycast

Daycast

Northeast Temperatures

Northeast Temperatures

Temperatures

Temperatures

Dew Points

Dew Points

Wind Speeds

Wind Speeds

Wind Gusts

Wind Gusts

Heat Index

Heat Index

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

More Weather Tools

Almanac

Weather App

Text Alerts

Newsletters

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation

Trending Stories

Weather Tweets

Donate Today