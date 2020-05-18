HOW TO: Prepare your home for windstorms

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Severe thunderstorms Friday night serve as a reminder to prepare your home for future windstorms.

Severe thunderstorms packed with 60 mile-per-hour wind gusts swept through western Massachusetts Friday night. By Saturday morning, many local residents woke up to trees scattered across their yards, and for some, on their houses.

The wind even ripped the roof off of an apartment building in Holyoke. This is not the first time, nor the last time, this has happened.

In July of last year, a thunderstorm microburst caused tornado-like damage in Longmeadow. Huge trees fell and smashed into homes.

There are a few steps to take to reduce your risk of damage from an incoming wind storm.

Ahead of a forecasted storm, start with picking up belongings around the yard that could become projectiles as winds gust.

That includes lawn furniture, gardening tools, grills, sport equipment, toys and bicycles. Check your trees for any loose branches or limbs. Allstate insurance recommends inspecting your roof for damaged shingles, debris and bare spots. Also make sure the weather stripping on your windows and doors is in good condition.

If an incoming storm is forecast to be particularly strong, make sure to document the high-value items in your house for your insurance company, as well as any recent renovations.