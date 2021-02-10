How to prepare your home for winter weather

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s important to take care of your home in the winter, especially your roof.

Your first line of defense against roof damage is to keep your gutters clean. If your gutters are blocked, the water from melting snow backs up, and then it refreezes and leads to something called “ice damming.”

But there are ways to prevent this from happening.

“If you put roofing cables on there that creates a channel for the water to go, rather than backing up into your home,” Bob Boilard, vice president of Boilard & Sons, told 22News.

He explained, “They’ll run lines up and down your gutters up and down your downspouts so the water has a path to go so it’s an inexpensive and quick fix.”

Boilard also recommends you check your attic for proper insulation.

This too can help prevent ice dams.