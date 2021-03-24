How to prepare your yard now as spring weather moves in

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – We’ve been experiencing some mild spring weather this week.

Now that the snow is pretty much all gone in the Pioneer Valley, you might be looking to get out and do some yard work. There are some things you can start doing to your lawn right now.

“As long as the ground is dry, you can rake your lawn lightly and I don’t encourage to rake it too diligently because you’ll start disturbing the soil and it will make a good area for weed seeds to develop,” said Gary Courchesne of G&H Landscaping in Holyoke.

You can also clean out any winter debris from your gardens and shrub beds. You may want to hold off just a little bit longer though before putting fertilizer down.

“It’s just slightly early to start putting fertilizer down, usually the first application of fertilizer has a pre-emergent crabgrass control and the shelf life or longevity of that is typically 8 to 12 weeks,” Courchesne explained.

Courchesne says if you put it down too early it won’t be effective when the crabgrass develops. So, you should wait about another week or two.