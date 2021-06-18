How to properly care for your lawn as the weather gets warmer

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – We’ve had some nice weather this week and summer officially begins this weekend. With the nice weather, it’s important you make sure you properly mow and water your lawn to keep it looking nice.

While it has been dry the last few days, we have been getting some rain and most lawns are growing pretty fast and looking very green right now. However, in order to maintain your lawn, you should make sure to cut your grass correctly.

“Mow the lawn tall, 3 ½ inches or more. Always cut with a sharp blade and cut often. Don’t let the grass exceed more than 1/3 of what you’re going to cut off,” said Gary Courchesne from G&H Landscaping Inc.

Courchesne also says the best time to water your lawn is in the early morning hours just before sunrise. You should also avoid watering you lawn during the evening hours. It’ll be a nice and comfortable evening Friday night, a nice evening to get out there and mow the lawn.