SOUTH HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – All this hot weather can be bad news for your tech. 22News is working for you with ways to protect your most expensive toys.

It sounds simple but give your gadgets some breathing room. Larger electronics need open space around fans and cooling vents to work properly and regulate temperature. Also, make sure you are cleaning those fans out regularly.

Don’t stack devices like game consoles, DVD players, or streaming boxes on top of each other, that combines their heat and can raise the temperature of all devices. Don’t leave anything in direct sunlight and if a device starts to overheat shut it down.