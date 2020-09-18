How to protect your garden from frost

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Cooler weather has moved into western Massachusetts and temperatures are forecast to really drop off Friday night.

A Frost Advisory is in effect for western Massachusetts overnight Friday into Saturday morning.

It was a cloudy, cool, and breezy start to the day Friday and it’s only going to get colder. Frost is likely overnight so if you any plants outside you should take steps to protect them.

22News spoke with John Bober of Sixteen Acres Garden Center in Springfield, about what you should do to protect your plants from the cold.

“If you have annual plants, you definitely at the very minimum cover them up with a cloth or paper,” Bober recommends. “If it’s going to get below freezing you may want to bring them inside an area where it’s not going to get exposed to temperatures below 32 degrees.”

Plants like mums do better in the cold but you should try and cover them up if the flowers are open.