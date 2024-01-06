When it comes to preparing for snow, don't forget your pets

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – As snow is heading towards western Massachusetts this weekend, it’s important to know how to protect every member of your family.

A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for Saturday afternoon through early Monday morning for heavy snow with accumulations of 5 to 12 inches in portions of Massachusetts. Wind gusts could reach 40 mph which could lead to power outages. View the video player above for this weekend’s weather forecast.

Cold weather poses several safety risks for our furry family members. Exposure to winter’s dry, cold air and chilly rain, sleet, and snow can cause chapped paws and itchy, flaking skin, according to Mass.gov. But that’s not the only danger that pets can experience during winter weather.

Mass.gov provides a list of ways to keep your pets safe during winter weather.

Keep pets indoors when possible

If it’s too cold for you, it’s too cold for your pets. Don’t keep your pets outdoors for long periods during very cold weather. Short-coated dogs may need a coat or sweater during walks or outings.

Provide outdoor shelter for your pets

If you have any outdoor dogs or pets, make sure they have a dry, draft-free doghouse that:

Is large enough for pets to sit and lie down in, but small enough to retain their body heat.

Has a floor that is elevated a few inches off the ground and is covered with cedar shavings or straw.

Has an entrance that faces away from the heavy winds and is covered with a flap of heavy waterproof fabric or heavy plastic.

Care your their feet

Salt and chemicals that are used to melt ice and snow can harm your pet’s feet. Gently rub the bottom of your pet’s paws with a damp towel to remove these irritants after a walk, or buy dog boots to prevent paw irritation. Also look for signs that your pet’s feet are uncomfortably cold, which could include them frequently lifting their paws, whining, or stopping.

Provide extra food and water

Pets that spend a lot of time outdoors in the winter use a lot of energy to stay warm. Give some extra food and regularly check their water dish to make sure that the water is fresh and not frozen. Use plastic food and water bowls instead of metal to prevent your pet’s tongue from freezing.

Don’t lock pets in cars

Never leave a pet locked inside a car during extremely cold weather as cars can act like a refrigerator, holding in cold air and putting your pet at risk.

Keep antifreeze out of reach

Many types of antifreeze have a sweet taste that can attract animals, so keep antifreeze out of reach and clean up any spills right away to avoid antifreeze poisoning.

Use leashes when walking near water

Keep pets on a leash when walking near frozen water so they don’t run onto the ice. If a pet falls through the ice, do not go onto the ice to rescue them. If you can’t reach your pet from shore, call 9-1-1 or go for help.

