How to protect your plants from a frost

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) — Well Springfield isn’t exactly at a high risk for frost this week, but some areas of the higher elevations could reach near freezing, especially Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

But throughout the end of the month, frost is still a possibility, no matter where you are.

So what does that mean for gardeners?

You should be ready to take plants or any foliage indoors if you can, or cover them on a cold night. According to the University of California Division of Agriculture and Natural resources, bed sheets, drop cloths, blankets or plastic sheets could work, just make sure to use stakes to prevent the cover from touching the plant.

Keeping your plants’ soil well-watered can help prevent frost damage.

You’ll know if you have to take those extra precautions for your plants if the National Weather Service issues something called a frost advisory.

One is issued anytime minimum temperatures are forecast to drop to 33 to 36 degrees on a clear, calm night during the growing season conditions which are conducive to forming frost.

