CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Temperatures Monday morning were in the teens for many of us across western Massachusetts, and even though we haven’t been seeing really cold temperatures lately it is an important reminder to be on the lookout for hypothermia during the winter months.

Some of the key signs include confusion, shivering, difficulty speaking or slurring your words, sleepiness or loss of consciousness, and stiffness in your muscles. If you experience any of these signs or notice anyone suffering from hypothermia it is important to get into a warm area and call 911 in serious cases.

Some precautions you can take to help protect yourself from the cold, dress in layers. Wear a hat and gloves or mittens, keep pets indoors and limit your time outside.