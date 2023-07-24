CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The deadly heat in the South and West is now heading East, moving closer to western Massachusetts where temperatures are expected to be in the 90s later this week.

During extreme heat, people are susceptible to three heat-related illnesses, and the symptoms related to them can be very serious.

The least severe one is heat cramps, which are when your body experiences muscular pains and spasms caused by heavy sweating, and they usually occur in the legs or abdomen. If you overwork your body when it’s hot outdoors or even indoors, your body may have difficulty producing enough sweat to keep you cool.

Both heat stroke and heat exhaustion are caused by your body’s inability to cool itself. Some of the most common symptoms include a weak but faster pulse or heart rate, nausea or vomiting, and lightheadedness or dizziness.

If you’re experiencing heat exhaustion for an extended period of time, it can lead to heat stroke which requires immediate medical attention. Dehydration or wearing heavier, tight clothing in the heat can lead to heat illness, so opt for loose and light-colored clothing and drink water throughout the day.