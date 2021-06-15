How to reduce mosquitoes around your yard

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – National Mosquito Control Awareness Week isn’t until next week, but it’s never too early to prepare ahead of time.

This is notoriously the time of year that mosquitoes start to become an annoying side effect of spending anytime outside. The return of these pesky insects will have people running for the bug spray, but being prepared and taking action around your home can prevent you from having large amounts of mosquitos.

Mosquitos start to become a problem in April and can stick around until October or even November. These insects thrive in certain weather conditions.

Keith LaCross, Western Regional Manager for Braham Termite & Pest Elimination Specialists, told 22News, “They need moisture. They need water to reproduce, you know, to lay the eggs so that they can develop.”

Without areas of water or moisture, they have a hard time reproducing. Even if you don’t have a lake or pond in your backyard, a small area of water can still attract these insects. One of the best ways to reduce the amount of mosquitoes you see in your backyard, is to drain any container that could hold standing water.

A children’s toy, overturned garbage can lids, or pool covers can all collect water that would make perfect breeding grounds for their eggs. Removing this will help with the amount of mosquitos in your backyard. Dressing correctly is another way you can protect yourself and your family.

“Long pants, closed shoes, closed toed shoes, no sandals and flip flops,” said LaCross.

Avoid wearing tight-fitting and dark colored clothing as they can attract mosquitos and make it easier for them to bite you. Other ways you can defend yourself is by using a mosquito repellent, such as DEET.