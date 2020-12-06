How to reduce your home heating bills this winter

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) — It’s officially the cold season here in Massachusetts and the chilly weather on Sunday was a good reminder of that.

With temperatures in the 30s, many people had to turn their home heating systems back on.

As many homeowners know, keeping your house warm in the winter can come with a big price tag. Amid the coronavirus pandemic, more people are looking for ways to reduce that cost.

Here are a few ways:

Your windows and doors must be clear of drafts, or they could be wasting heat. Seal up any cracks or drafts you find. Also, remember to cover up any window air conditioning units as they can allow the cold winter air to get into your home.

Reducing the temperature on your thermostat is the biggest way to save, so try to dress for the elements even though you’re at home.

If you have baseboard heating vents or a radiator, keep them clear to allow for the heat to disperse in your home.