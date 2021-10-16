How to safely stop your vehicle as the weather changes

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – As the region transitions into cooler fall temperatures there are things that locals should be mindful of when it comes to the different stopping distances.
Residents can expect to have rainy conditions on Saturday evening, so it is important to remember what the different stopping distances are to ensure a safe commute.
Helpful tips to stay safe on the roads:
- On a dry road, if drivers are going 40 mph, it will take the vehicle 80 feet to come to a complete stop
- Drivers on a wet road, will take 160 feet to come to a complete stop.
- Wet roads with wet leaves, will cause drivers to need 250 feet to stop. That is only if you are going 40 mph. Any faster and the stopping distances will be longer. Be safe on the road