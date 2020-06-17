How to save money on your next electric bill as air conditioning demands rise

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Air conditioners lead to a noticeable increase on electric bills. With temperatures running sky high this week, more people will need to run their air conditioning units. This is especially tough amid the pandemic.

Easy ways to save some money on your next electric bill

First, close your blinds if your windows are closed. Try to raise your air conditioning thermostat as high as you can tolerate, say 78 degrees. When you leave for the day, turn the thermostat up higher. The U.S. Department of Energy says this can save you as much as 10 percent on your electric bill.

To give your A/C unit a break, if you live in a two-story house or apartment, leave the windows open on the lower level, and use fans in your home’s upper level. In a single-story home or apartment, close windows near a fan you’re using, and open windows in rooms that are far from the fan.

Certain activities raise the temperature in your home, so try your best to avoid using the stove or oven on particularly hot days, and go for the microwave instead. The U.S. Department of Energy says to keep your air conditioner fan speed on high, unless it’s humid outside.

On humid days, keeping the fan speed on low, slows the movement of air through the A/C unit, which removes more moisture from the air.