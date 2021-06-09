How to save power consumption during a heatwave

Your air conditioner operates more efficiently when its filters are clean, so wash them according to the manufacturer’s instructions if they start to look dirty.

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – High temperatures do have an impact on our power grid. 22News found out what this means for residents.

The good news experts say the power grid is able to handle all the energy being used right now. But, it’s going to come at a cost.

According to ISO New England, black outs or brown outs won’t be needed at all this summer. Massachusetts power grid is more than capable of handling all the energy needed to power our air conditioners, fans, and pools. But running those all day every day will impact your wallet especially now that many people are still working from home, ac’s are running all day long.

Eversource is reminding people there are little things you can do to effectively keep your house cool and save some money.

“Every time you turn the air conditioner up a little bit that will save you money, every degree counts. So as you turn it up, that’s a way to save money. Anytime that you can do simple things like pull the blinds.”

Eversource also recommends keeping the refrigerator closed, don’t open and close it all the time. Also instead of using the oven, cook outside on the grill.

For those who don’t have air conditioning, the City of Springfield is keeping their 5 cooling centers open until 6 p.m.