How to see comet NEOWISE in western Massachusetts

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) — The comet NEOWISE was first discovered on March 27 this year by NASA and you could get a chance to see it here in western Massachusetts in the next few days if you haven’t already.

Dazzling photos of the comet visible to the naked eye are lighting up social media, and it’s easy to see why. Not only is this a once-in-a-lifetime event to see, but the next time NEOWISE comes close enough to Earth to see, it won’t be for another 6,800 years.

For the first few weeks of July, you had to stay up much later in the night to see it but now it’s most visible around one to two hours after sunset, which is around 8:20 p.m. here in western Massachusetts.

It will appear bright in the coming days but in the last week of July, it will slowly fade as it moves away from Earth. However, cloudiness will be on the increase Tuesday night and will still be partly cloudy Wednesday night too.

It’ll be easier to first spot in the sky with a pair of binoculars, so if you have some bring them and look to the northwestern sky just below the Big Dipper.

The best places to go view it include anywhere away from light pollution or light from cities that make bright objects in the sky dimmer. It will look like a bright white ball with a tail.