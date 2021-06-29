How to stay cool in the heat when exercising

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Even with the temperatures and humidity reaching oppressive levels, there are plenty of people who still want that outside workout. 22News asked people exercising in Forest Park, how they planned on staying cool.

“Try to stay in shaded areas as much as possible. Make sure you take breaks throughout the day,” Parkgoer, Donald Mitchell told 22News.

“I usually just try to run as fast as I can to get back to my car to the AC and water. I try to do three miles so I try to do it quick,” said Lillian Regron after her morning workout in Forest Park.

Make sure to wear lightweight, loose, and light colored clothing when working out to help sweat evaporate and reflect the sunlight. Remember to wear a sunscreen with at least SPF 30. Sunburns decrease your body’s ability to cool itself. Also exercise in the morning or evening when it’s cooler outside, preferably in the shade to avoid when the sun is most intense.

If you’re out exercising in the heat make sure to drink plenty of fluids. Drinking fluids will help you sweat and cool down, and don’t wait until you feel thirsty to drink water.

Exercising in hot weather puts extra stress on your body, no matter how in shape you are, so don’t push yourself too hard when it’s hot out. The MayoClinic says both the exercise itself, the air temperature and humidity can increase your core body temperature and potentially lead to heat illness.

Watch out for nausea, vomiting, weakness, headache, fainting, sweating and cold, clammy skin. If you believe you’re experiencing heat stroke, seek medical attention.

Despite the high temperatures, many people will go out and get their workouts in. “It’s just a lifestyle choice I guess. Just trying to live a little longer, stay on the planet as long as I possibly can. So we’re up early and the sun just got us before us so we’re going to work through it,” Mitchell explained.

Make sure to pay attention to heat advisories and alerts to know how the temperatures may impact your health.