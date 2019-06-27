How to stay safe during a thunderstorm

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – This week is lightning safety preparedness week.

So far this year, five people have been killed by lightning in the United States. Thunderstorms are pretty typical in western Massachusetts during the summer months.

Lightning from thunderstorms can be very damaging and even deadly. On average, 47 people are killed by lightning in the United States each year.

22News Storm Team Meteorologist Nick Bannin warns, “If you can hear thunder you’re close enough to a storm to be struck by lightning even if you’re under blue skies. Lightning can strike 10 to 15 miles away from where the storm is.”

The safest place to be during a thunderstorms is inside a sturdy structure and away from windows. Never seek shelter under a tree during a thunderstorm.

