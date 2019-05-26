How to stay safe during warm weather

(WWLP) – Sunday could end up being the warmest day of the year so far, which means people need to be extra careful when adjusting to the sunshine.

The hot weather can be dangerous especially for people who aren’t prepared. It can take less than 15 minutes to start getting a sunburn if you don’t use the proper protection.

Sunburns are not only painful but they can lead to skin cancer. Choose a sunscreen that has SPF 30 or higher, is water resistant, and provides broad-spectrum coverage, which means it protects you from UVA and UVB rays.

Not only is the sun dangerous, but temperatures themselves can be dangerous, especially to infants and the elderly.

If you can, stay out of the heat as much as possible. If you start feeling faint, nauseous, or become confused call 911 immediately. If you decide to cool off in the water, always swim with a buddy; do not allow anyone to swim alone.

If you have a pool, assign someone to watch the pool at all times.

