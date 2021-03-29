How to stay safe when wind gusts are damaging

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The 22News Storm Team has issued a Weather Alert for strong and potentially damaging winds which will gust up to 50-60 mph at times Monday.

The wind will likely lead to downed trees and power lines so power outages are possible.

Here are some ways to stay safe when winds can be damaging:

Avoid any windows during the windstorm

Avoid being outside near areas with a lot of trees due to the potential of broken branches flying around

Be prepared with charged electronics and flashlights

Make sure to secure any outdoor furniture you might have

Travel may be difficult for taller vehicles due to the wind gusts, so use caution when driving

A High Wind Warning is in effect for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin, and Berkshire counties until 4 p.m. Monday.