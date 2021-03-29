How to stay safe when wind gusts are damaging

Weather News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The 22News Storm Team has issued a Weather Alert for strong and potentially damaging winds which will gust up to 50-60 mph at times Monday.

The wind will likely lead to downed trees and power lines so power outages are possible.

Here are some ways to stay safe when winds can be damaging:

  • Avoid any windows during the windstorm
  • Avoid being outside near areas with a lot of trees due to the potential of broken branches flying around
  • Be prepared with charged electronics and flashlights
  • Make sure to secure any outdoor furniture you might have
  • Travel may be difficult for taller vehicles due to the wind gusts, so use caution when driving

A High Wind Warning is in effect for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin, and Berkshire counties until 4 p.m. Monday.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

Weather News

More Weather News

More Weather Tools

Almanac

Weather App

Text Alerts

Newsletters

Trending Stories

Donate Today