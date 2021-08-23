How to tell if you have an unhealthy tree in your yard

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – 22News has received photos from viewers of trees down across the region, not just from Tropical Storm Henri, but from severe thunderstorms we’ve had over the course of the summer. It’s a common problem we’ve seen throughout this summer. Some trees are just weaker than other, for multiple reasons.

Whether the tree is rotted or being eaten by carpenter ants, trees die and fall. 22News spoke with the owner of G&H Landscaping to see if there were any tell-tale ways to know if a tree in your yard was unhealthy.

“Tell-tale sign would be falling limbs or falling branches continuously on your yard. That would be a good sign that there is something going on with the tree,” said Gary Courchesne of G&H Landscaping.

Some other signs could be a tree having no leaves in the middle of summer, holes in the tree, or sawdust at the base of the tree. Keep an eye on your yard and surrounding your property, if you notice any inconsistencies or falling branches the best idea would be to call an arborist. Being proactive instead of reactive is the best way to ensure that trees aren’t going to fall in your yard.

Eversource Spokesperson Priscilla Ress told 22News, “If you see a tree, and you think that that tree could be a hazard to the electrical system, certainly report it to us and we will see if that’s something in fact that we would take care of, or if the homeowner will have to trim that tree back themselves.”

Contacting an arborist will be the best idea since they have the tools and knowledge. They will provide you with what the next steps should be in taking care of your tree. Taking trees down will help protect power lines, which can reduce the amount of power outages.

Courchesne also mentioned that fertilizing your trees in the fall compared to the spring will ensure that their roots are strong.