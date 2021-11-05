How to winterize a house to reduce heating costs

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – It was a cold and frosty start to November with temperatures dropping down into the 20s on most mornings this week. As the weather gets colder, home heating costs are expected to rise this winter.

There are some things you can do to help prevent the cold air from getting inside your home. “You want to make sure any cracks in the basement are filled, make sure all your storm windows are down, make sure that you double insulate your windows,” said Bob Parent, the assistant manager at Rocky’s Ace Hardware in Agawam.

To help save money on your energy bill you may want to get an energy audit from MassSave.

Your air conditioner can also allow the cold air to get inside your home. “If you have to leave your air conditioner in you do have the covers for your central air conditioners to stop the cold air coming in also,” said Bob Parent.

You should close the shut off valve to your outdoor faucets and you can wrap your pipes with foam insulation to help keep them from freezing up. You should also change the air filters in your furnace.