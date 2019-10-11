How weather can affect the color of fall leaves

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Columbus Day weekend is typically when we see some of the best fall foliage across western Massachusetts.

We tend to see some of the best fall foliage when we get a good deal of sunshine, limited amounts of rainfall and cool overnight temperatures.

Hard frosts can result in duller colors. Also strong gusty winds can cause the trees to lose their leaves early.

22News spoke with some local residents who’ve been enjoying this year’s fall foliage.

“I think it’s gorgeous,” Susan Crowley of East Longmeadow said. “It’s really pretty it seems to be very nice and strong lots of pretty colors took a lot of beautiful pictures.”

Cathy Bellows of Springfield added, “I’ve seen the changing colors are absolutely beautiful. Everyday there’s a little bit more color, now you see red, orange, yellow all the colors and then you have the background with the dark green which is lovely.”

According to Foliage Network.com there is still some peak color over northern New England, great color over southern Vermont and New Hampshire as well as northern Berkshire and western Franklin counties and good color across the rest of western Massachusetts.