WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – With snowflakes in the forecast, people headed to the grocery stores to stock up for the weekend.

Experiencing winter weather in March is a bit of a New England tradition and for the shoppers, 22News spoke with they’re ready to spend their weekend.

“Western Mass-ers… they should know what to prepare for. I’m psyched because we always get one right around Saint Patrick’s Day and this it’s the bomb.” Patty Regan from Chicopee is looking forward to a bit of March snow especially when there hasn’t really been much this winter.

But before the snow falls, people prepare. Alma Tirado from Springfield typically grabs canned food just in case. “I’m actually going to do groceries to make sure I have enough food for the weekend because I don’t drive when it’s snowing.”

Eversource also recommends making sure you stock up on water, make sure you have flashlights and batteries ready, and keep your phone charged.

June Savio of West Springfield is not letting the snow get in the way of her plans to celebrate her daughter’s 30th birthday. For her, the snow can be a good time to catch up with family. “I like to go out and play in the snow with my grandkids and it’s great. Winter is a great holiday season and you get to spend time with family.”

While you’re making sure you’re ready for the snow it’s also important to check in with family members in neighbors to make sure they’re prepared especially if they may have a tough time with things like shoveling.