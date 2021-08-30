How you can help people impacted by Hurricane Ida

A man takes pictures of high waves along the shore of Lake Pontchartrain as Hurricane Ida nears, Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

(WWLP) – Hurricane Ida made landfall in Louisiana Sunday as one of the most powerful storm to ever hit the United States. Ida has blown roofs off buildings, caused major flooding and is responsible for thousands of power outages.

Hurricane Ida made landfall on the same day that Hurricane Katrina did, 16 years later. Hurricane Ida tied for the fifth strongest hurricane to make impact with the United States, ever recorded, with wind speeds of 150 mph recorded. Ida rapidly strengthen as it moved over some of the warmest ocean waters in the Gulf of Mexico.

After making landfall, this storm caused widespread destruction and flooding. As of late Sunday night, the entire city of New Orleans was without power. The Red Cross of Western and Central Massachusetts has already sent people down to help.

“One is going to be doing disaster assessment, because in order to know how best to help, we have to have some good disaster assessment information coming in.” Mary Nathan, Disaster Program Manager

With no power or access to any form of communication, this damage assessment will help organizations like the Red Cross make informed decisions on how to continue to help the people affected by this storm.

Now if you’re trying to get into contact with a loved one or relative in Louisiana and can’t, contacting the Red Cross could help you out. The Red Cross can try and put you contact with the person you are trying to reach since they will already have teams of people down in the area helping.

The best way to help, right now, would to be by making a monetary donation.

“What the Red Cross does with that, is we purchase goods and services from down there to help jump start the economy again and also we have a better idea of exactly what’s needed and where.” Mary Nathan, Disaster Program Manager

As damage is accessed, more information will be available on how to help.