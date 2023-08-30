CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – People in Florida are doing what they can to save their homes and businesses.

Prior to the arrival of a hurricane, there are several essential steps to take to safeguard your home and belongings.

A lot of the property damage associated with hurricanes occurs after the windstorm when rain enters structures through broken windows, doors, and openings in the roof. You want to seal outside wall openings such as vents, outdoor electrical outlets, and locations where cables or pipes go through the wall to prevent water from coming into your home.

For those who live in a mobile home, you’re going to want to make sure you know how to secure it against high winds. During extreme weather, you will most likely need to move to a safer place before a storm hits.

When it comes to securing your home on the outside, you are going to want to make sure to clear the gutters and drains and rid your yard of trees or loose items that can blow around during the storm and cause damage.