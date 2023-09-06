CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Sometimes the heat is not even the worst part, humidity is more to blame for uncomfortable weather than the heat.

On hot days water is evaporated into the air. The water becomes a vapor that traps heat and makes the air feel thicker and sticky. When temperatures are high and humidity is low, your body produces sweat that evaporates into the dry air. This means your body is cooling naturally as it should be. When humidity is high, the air is already saturated with moisture, making it harder for your sweat to evaporate.

“Humidity is the content of water vapor in the air so that’s why the air feels so heavy and moist when you walk outside. So just expect that you’re not going to be able to sweat as much which might make it feel a lot warmer than it actually is. You want to make sure you drink plenty of water and give yourself some time in the shade and in the air conditioning,” 22News Storm Team Meteorologist Chris Bouzakis said.

If you plan to go outdoors, try to head out early in the morning or late in the evening when the sun isn’t as potent.