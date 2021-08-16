Humid weather can increase end of summer allergies

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Pioneer Valley has been known as one of the worst places for allergies in the country.

Allergies are a year-round problem, even though you might not be affected by them year around, other people can be. There are different types of allergens that can be more prominent at different times of the year.

In the spring-time, we notice an influx in pollen, especially from flowers and trees. This is a common seasonal allergy that affects many people across the Pioneer Valley.

During the summer months, grass pollen can be an issues, especially in the early months of summer. The humidity that we experienced last week was actually perfect for mold to grow, especially in wooded areas. When the ground doesn’t have a chance to dry out, mold and other fungus can form. This is notoriously a problem in the fall months, because of all the decaying plants, but sometimes can become a problem during the summer too.

Allergies can bother people at different times of the year. If you usually start to get allergies around this time, taking allergy medicine would be the best way to help combat them. If you develop a fever, it is important to go to your primary care doctors since allergies do not cause a fever.