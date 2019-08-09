Humid, wet weather ideal conditions for mosquitoes

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – You might have noticed more mosquitoes around lately.

The warm and showery weather is likely to blame.

It has been a warm summer in here western Massachusetts with strong thunderstorms and heavy downpours recently. Those showers have left some puddles and standing water that are perfect breeding grounds for mosquitoes.

“I think the mosquito factor wasn’t that bad in the spring but now when you get those rains, it does activate them and you’re starting to see more insects this time of year,” said Bill Golaski of G & H Landscaping in Holyoke.

Mosquitoes can transmit germs and diseases when they bite. In Massachusetts the diseases linked to mosquitoes are West Nile Virus and Eastern Equine Encephalitis or EEE.

To prevent yourself from being bitten there are sprays you can buy. Look for the ones that contain DEET, they’re the ones that are most effective.

You should dump out water that may have collected in any objects in your yard to keep mosquitoes from breeding.