Humidity moves out of western Massachusetts

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – After some hot and humid weather earlier this week things were much more comfortable Wednesday.

Summer began this weekend and it felt like it but we’re getting a break from the heat and humidity right now. This past weekend and earlier this week it felt like summer with temperatures in the mid and upper 80s and high levels of humidity with dewpoints making it all the way up into the lower 70s.

There was a big change in the air, we had lots of sunshine and temperatures were in the 70s Wednesday afternoon. A cold front passed through Tuesday night bringing in the cooler and more comfortable conditions.

