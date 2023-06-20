CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – As we head into the summer months, the term dew point will be used a lot which determines relative humidity.

The dew point is the temperature to which air must be cooled to become saturated with water vapor. The more water vapor in the air, the higher the dew point and humidity will be which is why the air can feel so sticky and heavy during the summertime. Usually, a comfortable dew point is 55 degrees or less. When the dew points are over 65 degrees, it is very humid and that is when it starts to feel very tropical outside.

Current Dew Points

On Tuesday, some scattered hit-or-miss showers will develop by noon. There is a chance for a thunderstorm in those scattered showers. High temperatures will be in the low to mid 70s with a breeze out of the southeast.

Tuesday night there is a chance for a shower early and then turning dry with partly cloudy skies.

Wednesday is the first day of summer and looks to be the nicest day of the week with mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 70s.

7 Day Forecast

The 22News Storm Team is tracking the temperatures and rain chances as the end of the week is trending cooler and wet.

