Hundreds still without power following Sunday night severe storms

PALMER, Mass. (WWLP) – Severe storms caused damage in several towns across western Massachusetts Sunday evening. One of the hardest-hit communities was Palmer, where parts of a large tree came down on wires at Pleasant and State Streets.

Multiple roadways in Palmer had to be blocked-off as strong and slow-moving thunderstorms moved through eastern Hampden and Hampshire counties.

In addition to tree damage, there was also street flooding in some locations. The area was under a flash flood warning due to the heavy downpours.

More than 300 customers were without power at one point Sunday night in Palmer, with significant outages also being reported in nearby Belchertown and Ware. As of 5:00 Monday morning, there were still more than 400 customers without power in both Belchertown and Ware, but the number of outages in Palmer had declined to fewer than 200.

Click here to view MEMA’s power outage map