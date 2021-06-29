Hundreds without power across western Massachusetts due to storms

(WWLP) – Storms passing through western Massachusetts have brought several trees down and residents without power Tuesday evening.
Downed trees are being reported in Agawam, Longmeadow, and on West Road in Westfield, where a tree is blocking the roadway. No injuries were reported and police have been notified.
As of 8 p.m., over 800 people in Longmeadow have no power, more than 200 in Springfield and 184 in Agawam, according to the MEMA outage map. Below are storm damage reports by professionals, police, and viewers across western Massachusetts:
- 6:05 PM – Becket: Trees down
- 6:41 PM – Lee: Trees down
- 6:42 PM – Stockbridge: Wind damage and trees down
- 7:11 PM – Westfield: Fallen tree on West Road right before the bridge after Reservoir Road
22News will continue coverage on storm damage across western Massachusetts. We’ll bring you the latest update when we learn more.