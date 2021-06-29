Hundreds without power across western Massachusetts due to storms

Weather News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Photo: ReportIt (Meadow Road, Longmeadow)

(WWLP) – Storms passing through western Massachusetts have brought several trees down and residents without power Tuesday evening. 

Downed trees are being reported in Agawam, Longmeadow, and on West Road in Westfield, where a tree is blocking the roadway. No injuries were reported and police have been notified.

Photo: Viewer

As of 8 p.m., over 800 people in Longmeadow have no power, more than 200 in Springfield and 184 in Agawam, according to the MEMA outage map. Below are storm damage reports by professionals, police, and viewers across western Massachusetts:

  • 6:05 PM – Becket: Trees down
  • 6:41 PM – Lee: Trees down
  • 6:42 PM – Stockbridge: Wind damage and trees down
  • 7:11 PM – Westfield: Fallen tree on West Road right before the bridge after Reservoir Road
  • Trees down on Meadow Road in Longmeadow, MA
  • Lawnwood Avenue, Longmeadow
  • Agawam
  • Agawam
  • was on my way from work and seen this on the border of Hadley and Holyoke 
  • Thunderstorm moving in to Chester 6-29-2021
  • Heavy winds and minor damage in Longmeadow 

22News will continue coverage on storm damage across western Massachusetts. We’ll bring you the latest update when we learn more.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

Trending Stories

Donate Today