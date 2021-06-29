Hundreds without power across western Massachusetts due to storms

(WWLP) – Storms passing through western Massachusetts have brought several trees down and residents without power Tuesday evening.

Downed trees are being reported in Agawam, Longmeadow, and on West Road in Westfield, where a tree is blocking the roadway. No injuries were reported and police have been notified.

Photo: Viewer

As of 8 p.m., over 800 people in Longmeadow have no power, more than 200 in Springfield and 184 in Agawam, according to the MEMA outage map. Below are storm damage reports by professionals, police, and viewers across western Massachusetts:

6:05 PM – Becket: Trees down

6:41 PM – Lee: Trees down

6:42 PM – Stockbridge: Wind damage and trees down

7:11 PM – Westfield: Fallen tree on West Road right before the bridge after Reservoir Road

Trees down on Meadow Road in Longmeadow, MA

Lawnwood Avenue, Longmeadow

Agawam

Agawam

was on my way from work and seen this on the border of Hadley and Holyoke

Thunderstorm moving in to Chester 6-29-2021

Heavy winds and minor damage in Longmeadow





22News will continue coverage on storm damage across western Massachusetts. We’ll bring you the latest update when we learn more.