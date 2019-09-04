Hundreds without power after severe weather in western Massachusetts

(WWLP) – The 22News Storm Team has issued a Weather Alert as strong and severe thunderstorms move through our area.

Hundreds of homes and businesses are without power after severe thunderstorms moved through western Massachusetts Wednesday afternoon.

According to the National Grid Map, Franklin County is the most affected area with 810 customers without electricity in Heath and Rowe. Power is expected to be restored around 9 p.m., according to the National Grid map.

A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Franklin, Hampden counties until 5:30 p.m. Severe thunderstorms capable of forming into a tornado was located near Granby, 7 miles southwest of Agawam.

It’s currently moving east at 30 mph and is now heading towards Connecticut.

Be careful and alert of flying debris which could be dangerous to without shelter. Mobile homes might be damaged as well as roofs, windows, vehicles, and trees.

Below are photos and storm damage reported by our viewers, professionals and amateur radio.

