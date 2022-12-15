HUNTINGTON, Mass. (WWLP) – More snow is on the way! The 22News Storm Team is forecasting anywhere from 6 to 12 inches of snow in the areas of higher elevation, specifically the Berkshires and hill towns.

22News visited with Charles Dazelle, the Highway Superintendent from the town of Huntington. He explained how he and his staff get ready for storms like this, “Basically we need to get our sand, our salt stocked up, go through the trucks of course. You can’t predict the break downs. We’ll be running chains through this storm, it’s suppose to be slippery.”

Huntington has three full time plow drivers, and bring in two more when needed, to cover 37 miles of road. It becomes a community effort to make it safe for the community.

“We all kind of team up in the hill towns to make it work,” said Dazelle. He says the first few snow storms are often the most dangerous for drivers out on the road. “And this time of year its hard on the road because we don’t have any frozen snow banks, so if we were to get the ice in the hill towns, we go into a ditch or out of control.”

Charles said people need to be extremely cautious when walking or shoveling during a storm. In dark clothing and during early or late hours of the day, plow drivers will have a difficult time seeing people next to the road.