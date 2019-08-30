Hurricane Dorian continues to approach Florida

(WWLP) – After passing by Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands, Hurricane Dorian continues to strengthen as it moves towards Florida.

People in western Massachusetts are paying very close attention to the track of Hurricane Dorian.

Florida Gov. Ron Desantis said, “The time to act is now. If you haven’t acted, act to make preparations. Do not wait until it is too late. If you prepare and then end up not getting affected, no harm no foul. But, if you don’t prepare and are affected, you know that maybe something that is difficult to recover from.”

Long lines have formed at Florida gas stations as people prepare for the storm, or prepare to drive away.

And grocery stores like Costco have also seen long lines, with customers lined up around the building.