Hurricane history in New England

(WWLP) – Tropical Storms commonly cause problems in New England but full blown Hurricanes are somewhat rare.

There have been a number of close calls with hurricanes that stayed off the coast that still led to problems in western Massachusetts. But there are four significant storms that had a direct and sometimes deadly impact on New England.

Hurricane Gloria

September 27, 1985: Hurricane Gloria crosses Long Island and Connecticut as a Category 1 hurricane, making it the first hurricane of significant strength to hit southern New England since 1960.

Widespread wind damage was reported in Connecticut, Rhode Island, and Massachusetts and later across coastal New Hampshire and Maine. The tree damage in Connecticut was the worst since the 1938 hurricane and there was considerable damage in trees utilities and roofs in Rhode Island and eastern Massachusetts.

Hurricane Bob

August 19, 1991: Hurricane Bob made landfall on Rhode Island as a Category 2 hurricane. Winds gusted to Category 3 strength in southeastern Massachusetts. Bob was one of the smallest in area and yet most intense hurricanes to hit southern New England since 1938.

Hurricane Bob was among the top twenty-five costliest U.S. hurricanes of twentieth century. A tidal surge of 10 feet above normal was recorded in the upper reaches of Buzzards Bay. A wind gust of 135 mph was recorded at Block Island before the actual meter blew away.

Hurricane Irene

August 28, 2011: Hurricane Irene weakened to a tropical storm just before its landfall in New York, striking with winds of 70 mph.

Irene produced high winds, heavy rains, and flash flooding especially in western Massachusetts. The storm left at least 16 people dead throughout New England including ten deaths in Connecticut.

Hurricane Sandy

October 29-30, 2012: Hurricane Sandy affected Southern New England with its outer bands producing heavy storm surge, winds, and rainfall before the storm’s landfall in New Jersey.

Sandy devastated the Jersey Shore, New York City, parts of Long Island and the Connecticut and Rhode Island coastlines. Flooding and power outages for roughly nine million customers lasted several days while thousands of trees and telephone poles were snapped.

$71 billion in property damage was left in Sandy’s wake after it made landfall and Sandy killed 5 people in New England.