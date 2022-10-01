CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Hurricane Ian made its second landfall on Friday in South Carolina as a category 1 storm, however, it has now been downgraded to a post-tropical cyclone.

As of Friday night, there have been 34 fatalities as a result of the storm. Officials say that number is expected to increase. Although the storm has been re-categorized, officials in both South Carolina and Florida warned that Ian and its aftermath still pose a grave danger.

Nearly 2 million residents in Florida were without power early Friday, while South Carolina experienced over 200,000 residents without power after the hurricane hit. Warnings for high wind threats, dangerous storm surges, and flash flooding continue as residents are asked to remain vigilant.

Ian is forecasted to move farther inland overnight to eastern South Carolina, then across central North Carolina early Saturday morning before reaching Western Virginia by early Sunday.