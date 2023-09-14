CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Hurricane Lee is expected to impact coastal areas in the Northeast but what effects could we see here in western Massachusetts?

Hurricane Lee has been on everyone’s mind and where exactly the storm will actually go. 22News Storm Team Meteorologist Chris Bouzakis is certain Hurricane Lee will not have any landfalling impacts here in Massachusetts and will likely make landfall in far western Nova Scotia.

As Lee continues to move north it will likely weaken into a weak Category 1 hurricane or tropical storm. Hurricanes grow in size as they weaken and move further north in latitude. This will allow the wind field of Lee to expand outwards hundreds of miles.

As Lee passes to the east of Cape Cod, it will bring rough surf, strong rip currents, and minor storm surge flooding of 2 to 4 feet to coastal areas. There is the threat of Tropical Storm force winds of 39+ mph along Cape Cod and the Islands with wind gusts of up to 70 mph.

For western Massachusetts, it is not expected to have sustained tropical storm force winds but there is the chance of wind gusts reaching 25-40 mph during the day on Saturday. As for rainfall, most of western Massachusetts will stay dry with the best chance for accumulating rain to be along the coast and on Cape Cod.

No major impacts are expected from Lee in western Massachusetts, but with the ground being so wet and the trees still having all their leaves, there is the risk for some trees to come down with any strong wind gusts.

Stay informed as the 22News Storm Team continues to track the local impacts of Hurricane Lee.