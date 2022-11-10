CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The remnants of Hurricane Nicole are headed in our direction.

There will be quite a bit of rain from Nicole and we could use some of it because it has been pretty dry recently. The latest U.S. Drought Monitor has most of western Massachusetts in the abnormally dry category. The exception is Franklin County which still has moderate drought.

The remnants of Nicole will bring quite a bit of rain from Friday night. The rainfall forecast shows amounts between 1 and as much as 4 inches of rain. As of right now, it looks like the heaviest of the rain would be overnight Friday into Saturday morning.

Heavy rain and some gusty winds are likely Friday night. A thunderstorm or two is also possible. The rain will taper off Saturday morning and skies will become partly to mostly cloudy Saturday.

The thing to keep in mind with the rain on the way and all the leaves that have come down is it’s important to clear those leaves away from any storm drains in front of your home to help prevent street flooding.

The 22News Storm Team is keeping an eye on the track over the next few days so stay tuned to 22News.