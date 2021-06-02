Hurricane season begins in western Massachusetts

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Atlantic hurricane season is officially underway, starting Tuesday, June 1. Typically, that’s the time of year the ocean gets warm enough to support hurricane development, although we have had multiple years when hurricanes have formed before then.

Warm water is fuel for tropical storms and hurricanes

This year, NOAA’s National Hurricane Center is predicting yet another overactive year. They’re forecasting 13 to 20 named storms, which means a tropical storm or stronger. 6 to 10 of those could become hurricanes, including 3 to 5 of those being major hurricanes. A major hurricane is a category 3 or above.

That’s more hurricanes than in average season of 14 named storms, 7 hurricanes and 3 major hurricanes. The Atlantic hurricane season continues all the way into November 30.

We’ve dealt with them here before in New England. Obviously, last year we had significant wind damage from Isaias.