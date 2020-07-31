Hurricane Season: How active is the Atlantic coast

(WWLP) – Atlantic hurricane season started June 1 and it’s already been very busy. 22News Meteorologist Nick Bannin looked into how busy it’s been and when it usually peaks.

The National Hurricane Center’s forecast for the Atlantic hurricane season were for a busy one with 13 to 19 named storms compared to an average of 12 named storms in a typical year. Of those, 6-10 are expected to be hurricanes, on average we get 6 hurricanes a year. 3-6 are expected to be major hurricanes (cat. 3 or higher), but in an average year we get 3 major hurricanes.

Bearing in mind 13-19 named storms are expected, we are already off to a busy start with 9 named storms through the letter “I” with Isaias and we are not yet at the peak of hurricane season.

Where is the peak hurricane season?

Usually that happens around the 2nd week of September that we get the most tropical activity. We will have more than a month until we reach peak hurricane season before things typically slow down by the end of November. We still have a long way to go and we’ve had quite a few storms already. Plan on a busy rest of the season.