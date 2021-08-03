Hurricane season reaching peak point, only 4 named storms so far

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – We are more than a third of the way through the Atlantic Hurricane Season and we haven’t seen or heard about a lot of storms so far this season.

While four named storms doesn’t seem like a lot, that’s already above the average of named storms we would see this year. For western Massachusetts, we’ve only seen one storm so far, Tropical Storm Elsa.

Tropical Storm Elsa made landfall in southern Rhode Island on July 9th and then decreased in intensity as it crossed eastern Massachusetts. Here in the Pioneer Valley, we had rain but we were too far away from the eye to notice any damaging winds.

“If there is a system headed our way, by the time it gets up the coast as far as the Carolinas, you should have all of your preparations done. Because one thing about New England hurricanes is they typically tend to accelerated as they move northeast up the coast,” said Meteorologist Bryce Williams of the National Weather Service.

The notorious peak of hurricane season in the Atlantic Ocean is between August and September with 90 percent of major hurricanes, which are Category 3 or above, forming after August 1st. Currently there are no active tropical storms or hurricanes in the Atlantic Ocean.