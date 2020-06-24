Hydration in the heat: How much water to drink and what to avoid

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Temperatures have reached the 90s this week, and are still above average. If you’re spending time outside in this unusual heat, you’re likely drinking more water.

The CDC says the exact amount of water to drink varies by person, but a general guideline is to drink a cup of water in the morning, and another glass before bed. Add one glass to every meal you eat, and if you go out for some exercise, two glasses when you’re done.

One way to tell whether you’re hydrated enough is checking your urine, it should be pale.

In high heat, avoid alcohol, sugary drinks, and even caffeine as these dehydrate your body.

Say you’re playing outside, working, or doing some landscaping. The CDC says to drink one cup of water every 15 to 20 minutes when working in high heat. But don’t go overboard, drinking more than 48 ounces, or 6 cups, of water per hour can lead to a medical emergency as it causes the concentration of salt in the blood to drop too low. If you’re working long hours in the sun, make sure to keep up with eating your regular meals, as you lose salt when you sweat.