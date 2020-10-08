“I thought a tornado was here,” Chicopee resident says after storm

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Chicopee was another hard-hit area following Wednesday’s powerful storms.

Hundreds were without power earlier in the evening, although many have been restored in the last couple of hours. Most of the power has been restored in the city of Chicopee, but not before hundreds were left in the dark due to widespread damage.

Trees, branches, and power lines down, the strong storms caused major damage across western Massachusetts. A tree landed on the roof of this house on Rimmon Avenue in Chicopee leaving behind major structural damage.

The trunk of the tree snapped in half, and as the tree came down, it punctured a hole in the roof of the second story home. Of course, many trees down across western Massachusetts because of those strong winds and those strong winds caused a tree to come down on the roof of this car, leaving behind extensive damage.

Kasee Pittman said, “I thought a tornado was here. There were huge gushes of wind and then boom, a tree fell.”

Pittman was inside his home on Rochester St. when the wind took the tree down. Unfortunately, landing on this parked car. Luckily no one was hurt, but the car will need major repairs.

“We were all at the table and then the lights when out, there was a big boom,” said Pittman. “I was looking out the window at the time and all I saw was the tree fall and there was this huge power outage.”

Crews were seen working to clean up the mess, and there will be many more trees to clean up over the next couple days as those strong winds left behind widespread damage.

Hundreds of people were without power early in the evening, now only a handful are without power as of 11:45 p.m.