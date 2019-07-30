Ice cream on a hot day

EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Western Massachusetts is in its third, and hottest day of a heatwave, and most people are looking for some relief from the heat.

22News went to Fenway Golf in East Longmeadow where people were enjoying ice cream and playing mini-golf. 22News spoke with visitors about how they have been keeping cool during this heatwave.

“We make sure every 15, 20 minutes they get some water. Every 30 minutes they take a rest, take a break and go into the shade.” Leonardo Jimenez, Springfield

We are expected to get some relief from this heatwave tomorrow.

