Local ice is not thick enough to go out on

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The stretch of very warm weather we had a couple of weeks ago melted most of the ice on area rivers and ponds.

Temperatures have been down below freezing over the last several days and that has allowed ice to reform at the Oxbow Marina in Northampton.

It hasn’t been cold long enough for some of that ice to become thick enough to be out on and no one could be seen out on the ice fishing Wednesday.

“We haven’t had a lot of times where we’ve had consistently low temperatures for several days or sometimes weeks on end we’ve had them in the past and we just haven’t had a lot of that this winter, ” 22News Storm Team Meteorologist Nick Bannin said.

Always remember to keep off ice that is two inches or less thick. You can ice fish when the ice is at least four inches thick. Ice five to six inches thick will support snowmobiles and ATVs, eight to 12 inches of ice will hold small cars and trucks. The ice needs to be 12 to 15 inches thick to support medium-sized trucks.

Currents on rivers and streams can create holes in the ice and can make ice thickness unpredictable. Because of these factors, ice can never be considered completely safe.

