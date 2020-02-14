Ice is hard to find on area ponds this winter

EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – There was ice on the pond at Heritage Park in East Longmeadow last winter. This year the ice is not only unsafe, it’s pretty much non exsistent.

“There’s no ice on the pond, there’s no snow. It’s been nice that I don’t have to shovel but I kind of miss it once in awhile you know, ” said Steven Nelson of Springfield.

With the exception of a few small snow banks the ground is pretty much bare in the Springfield area, something you don’t usually expect to see during the middle of February.

Our average high temperature for this time of year should be in the mid 30s and our average low temperatures are in the upper teens.

Most of this month we’ve expereinced above average temperatures with highs in the upper 30s and lower 40s. However some much colder air is moving in, at least temporarily, but some people are not looking forward to it.

“No I’m not. I’m waiting to go out to golf or take a trip down south, one or the two,” said Fran Bolduc of Chicopee.

A sign of the falling temperatures Friday afternoon as a thin layer of ice was starting to form on the Pond at Heritage Park.

